Five arrested after shots fired outside Fresno State fraternity event

Five people were arrested early Sunday after allegedly firing shots outside a fraternity event at Fresno State, according to Fresno police Lt. Michael Landon.
The four men and one woman reportedly showed up at 2149 E. Shaw Avenue around 12:30 a.m. where Sigma Nu was hosting a fundraiser.
An argument ensued after fraternity members told the group they had not been invited and would not be let in through the screen door that led to the courtyard where the party was, Landon said.
Frat members had left the locked screen door and returned to the party when they heard two shots. It was discovered that the screen door had been shot, but no one was hurt.
Officers found the five suspects about an hour later, and they were arrested. Landon said they were from the neighborhood and all in their 20s.
Comments