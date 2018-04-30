Vehicle burglaries are down in Fresno. But doing this could still make you a victim

Vehicle burglaries and auto theft crimes are down in the city of Fresno, but still an issue, as a recent case serves to show.
Police Lt. Stephen Viveros said the department is searching for suspects in a recent vehicle burglary that took place near Cedar and Church avenues. In a video posted to Facebook by the department, a woman is seen holding what appears to be a cross wrench before she makes her way to a parked car and shatters the window.
The woman takes a bag from the back seat of the car and looks inside to check for more items.
Break-ins like that are happening less frequently in Fresno, Viveros said: Data show that car burglaries are down citywide by 21 percent. He credited people not leaving belongings in plain sight as a good way to avoid becoming a statistic.
Crime prevention officers recently surveyed a parking lot with about 60 vehicles and found that 75 percent of them had items in full view of anyone walking by. Viveros said drivers typically could avoid being a victim of burglary, but officers have noticed that many continue to leave their gym bags, spare change, cell phone chargers or even purses in plain sight — and that’s red meat for would-be burglars, he said.
The department’s southeast district launched a “Hide. Lock. Take.” campaign in which they ask drivers to hide their belongings in their cars, take belongings with them and lock their vehicles when they go shopping or leave their car unattended.
In the recent case being investigated, Viveros said the burglar can be seen checking the car she broke into before smashing the windows. In fact, Viveros added, the suspects involved had monitored several cars in the parking lot before the burglary incident. Following the burglary, the suspects in the white, newer-model Hyundai Elentra with a damaged trunk sped off.
“It happens very quickly,” Viveros said.
Walmart gave a $2,100 grant to help with the police department campaign, according to Viveros. And southeast Fresno businesses like Home Depot are helping out by posting signs on their properties. The latest case of vehicle burglary caught on video happened at a grocery store. Crime prevention officers are expected to offer the signs to the business owner, Viveros said.
But the sign campaign is just one factor in the decrease of burglaries. Viveros said the decline is also due to the citizens who are aware of their belongings and also detectives who work around the clock to identify “prolific car burglars.”
The department has noticed that when well-known vehicle burglars are jailed, burglary or auto theft crimes tend to slow down. When the alleged criminals are released, the crimes also spike, he added. There has been a 31 percent drop in stolen vehicle cases this year, Viveros said, adding that the majority of stolen vehicles are typically recovered.
The suspects in the burglary case at Cedar and Church avenues are unknown to police. Viveros said anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
