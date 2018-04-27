Apparent gang members exchange fire in central Fresno; people detained for questioning

Fresno police, including gang task force officers, sped to Effie and Harvard avenues, near the major intersection of Blackstone and Clinton avenues, Friday afternoon after a report that gangs fired multiple rounds at one another about 1 p.m.
Lt. Joe Gomez said officers found shell casings in the street at the intersection and also noticed the smell of gunpowder smoke in a house.
Officers were interviewing a number of people who were detained at the scene. Gomez said officers did not immediately find any victims of the gunfire, but were checking area hospitals to see if anyone showed up. Warrants were also being sought to search homes.
This story will be updated.
