Washington Union High student robbed at gunpoint

A Washington Union High School student was robbed at gunpoint Friday morning by three people in an early-2000s green Honda Civic, the Fresno County Sheriff's Officer reported.
Deputies are seeking three young people, described as Hispanic and between 15 and 18 years old.
Sheriff's spokesman Tony Botti said the robbery occurred about 7:30 a.m. as the boy was walking on Cherry Avenue near Clayton Avenue when the Civic pulled up and a male pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim's cell phone, wallet and backpack that included the student's baseball gear. The three fled north on Cherry toward American Avenue. A passing motorist called 911 for the victim.
Another student found the backpack nearby and turned it into school officials. The wallet and cell phone have not been found.
One suspect was wearing a black T-shirt with "California Republic" on it and had a piercing on his right eyebrow.
The rear bumper of the Civic has a gray mark or patch.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
