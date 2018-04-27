Alleged shoplifter tries to get away, rams police car before she's caught

Police detained at least three women Friday morning in central Fresno after an alleged shoplifting suspect rammed a police car during a getaway.
Police had not released any official statements about 10 a.m., but it appeared the incident started just before 9 a.m. when a woman allegedly shoplifted at a store near Blackstone in Clinton avenues.
She tried to flee in a car, ramming a civilian's car near the crime scene and then hitting the police car while speeding to a neighborhood of apartments just south of Manchester Center where she apparently lives.
She and a relative were detained and then another woman who tried to speak to one of the women being detained became involved in a long struggle with police before she was detained herself while wrestling with at least three officers.
This story will be updated.
