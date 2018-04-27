Fresno police detain at least two people after an apparent shoplifting suspect rammed at least two cars including a police cruiser Friday morning. Jim Guy jguy@fresnobee.com
Fresno police detain at least two people after an apparent shoplifting suspect rammed at least two cars including a police cruiser Friday morning. Jim Guy jguy@fresnobee.com

Crime

Alleged shoplifter tries to get away, rams police car before she's caught

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

April 27, 2018 10:18 AM

Police detained at least three women Friday morning in central Fresno after an alleged shoplifting suspect rammed a police car during a getaway.

Police had not released any official statements about 10 a.m., but it appeared the incident started just before 9 a.m. when a woman allegedly shoplifted at a store near Blackstone in Clinton avenues.

She tried to flee in a car, ramming a civilian's car near the crime scene and then hitting the police car while speeding to a neighborhood of apartments just south of Manchester Center where she apparently lives.

_DSC1951.jpg
The silver car, seen where it came to a stop near Effie Street and Simpson Avenue just south of Manchester Center in central Fresno, was allegedly used for a getaway after a shoplifting near Blackstone and Clinton avenues Friday morning, April 27, 2018.
John Walker jwalker@fresnobee.com

She and a relative were detained and then another woman who tried to speak to one of the women being detained became involved in a long struggle with police before she was detained herself while wrestling with at least three officers.

This story will be updated.

