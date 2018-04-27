Man arrested in theft of thousands of Tulare County irrigation valves

Tulare County agricultural crimes detectives arrested Patricio Esparo Reyes Wednesday in connection with the theft of thousands of dollars of brass irrigation valves in Tulare and Kern Counties.
A sheriff's spokesman said the valves were stolen from standpipe irrigation systems in vineyards and orchards in the two counties.
Detectives were led to Reyes while conducting compliance checks of recycling centers, where they recovered about 700 valves and related hardware. They also developed information that led them to Reyes, the spokesman added. During a stakeout, Reyes was taken into custody on charges of felony grand theft and booked into the Tulare County jail.
Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact detectives at 559-802-9563.
Comments