Fresno County Jail shooter sentenced for gunning down two officers

A Fresno man with a violent past was sentenced on Friday to 112 years to life in prison for the attempted murder of two unarmed correctional officers inside the the lobby of the main Fresno County Jail in September 2016.

A Fresno Superior Court jury in late March found Thong Vang guilty of shooting officers Juanita Davila and Toamalama Scanlan and seriously wounding them. In addition to attempted murder, the jury found Vang guilty of two counts of assault with a semi-automatic handgun and of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Vang has prior rape convictions in a notorious sex-slave ring case in the 1990s.

Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims attended Friday's sentencing. Davila and Scanlan worked for her office. Several other sheriff's officers came to show solidarity with the victims.

Six armed bailiffs were in the courtroom, three of which stood near Vang, who wore a yellow jail jumpsuit reserved for high-risk inmates.

In his trial, Vang testified he was justified in shooting the officers. He testified he was high on methamphetamine, paranoid and looking for help when he went into the jail lobby Sept. 3, 2016. He told the jury he had broken up with his girlfriend earlier that day and that he feared she was sending someone after him to assault or kill him.





His intention, he said, was to get arrested so he could be safe inside a jail cell.





In his testimony, he insisted Lt. Michael Porter started the confrontation by shooting at him in a lobby filled with people wanting to visit inmates. Vang testified that he feared for his life when he shot Davila and Scanlan, saying he believed the two officers were going to hold him so Porter could shoot him.





But prosecutor William Lacy said Vang shot Davila in the jaw and Scanlan in the arm and head before Porter fired at Vang. He said Vang never asked any correctional officers for help before he opened fire in the lobby.





Lacy also hinted at Vang's motive, saying the defendant might have been angry at his girlfriend for breaking up with him, or perhaps he had gone to the jail to commit suicide or "suicide by cop" (when someone carrying a gun confronts law enforcement in hopes of being killed), but then lost his nerve.





After the shooting, Vang underwent a three-hour videotaped interview with Palma. On the witness stand, Vang admitted that he never told Palma that he saw an officer with a gun pointed at him before he opened fire. He also told Palma that he smoked methamphetamine hours before the shooting, but told the detective that he "wasn't that high" when he shot the two officers, Lacy told the jury in closing arguments.

In defending Vang, Fresno attorney Richard Esquivel called Dr. Alex Yufik, a forensic psychologist, who testified about how smoking methamphetamine leads to paranoia and psychosis. But Lacy told the jury that even Vang didn't believe his own defense, telling Yufik: "It's (expletive), but, hey, if it helps the case."

The prosecutor described Vang as a "sociopath," a person with an anti-social personality disorder who becomes hostile when his demands aren't met and who has a reckless disregard for others.

The trial shed light on the fact that Fresno County correctional officers are not allowed to carry firearms, making them nearly defenseless against an armed intruder. The incident also revealed the difficulties that law enforcement agencies encounter when trying to deport an immigrant who commits a serious crime.

Court records say Vang was once a leader in the Mongolian Boys Society, a Fresno street gang that engaged in a sex-slave ring at a local Motel 6 in the 1990s. He was sentenced to prison for raping three children, ages 12 to 14, but was released in 2014 after serving 16 years.

After his release from prison, Vang, a refugee from Laos who came to the U.S. when he was 1 year old, was held in custody for three months by immigration officials who tried to deport him, according to Mims. Laotian authorities, however, never sought Vang's return, so by law he was freed in December 2014, she said.

Less than two years later, he was arrested in connection with the jail lobby shooting.