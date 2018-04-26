Two more victims allege sexual assault by Fresno High band teacher, police say

Two more victims have come forward alleging sexual abuse by Fresno High School band teacher John Henry Veloz, the Fresno Police Department said Thursday.
Fresno police said both cases appear to be misdemeanor sexual battery cases that will be sent over to the Fresno County District Attorney's Office. The ages of the victims were not provided, but they are juveniles. No more information was immediately available.
Veloz, 38, was arrested Friday at Fresno High for the alleged molestation of a 14-year-old boy.
Fresno Unified School District officials last week that Veloz was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the police and district investigation.
