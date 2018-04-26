Sheriff's office says he robbed a market. His alibi was he was driving a tractor

A man arrested in a market robbery near Easton tried to elude deputies by fleeing the scene and jumping on a tractor to convince Fresno County Sheriff's deputies that he had been hard at work the whole time, sheriff's spokesman Tony Botti reported.
The robbery took place about 7 a.m. Wednesday at the Adams Market on South Cedar and East Adams avenues, where the bandit took cash and the clerk's car at knifepoint.
The car was ditched on South Maple and East Springfield avenues, and the robber ran to a home near Dinuba Avenue, Botti said.
Deputies believe that Shanpreet Sanghera, 26, then showered, put on different clothes and went to work plowing a field. Botti said the ruse didn't fool deputies, who took Sanghera into custody. Only a portion of the robbery loot was recovered.
Comments