Alert sheriff's sergeant catches suspect in series of Selma-area burglaries

A man suspected of multiple Selma-area burglaries was arrested Wednesday night by an alert Fresno County Sheriff's sergeant.
The suspect was identified as Claudio Orozco. Sheriff's spokesman Tony Botti reported that he was booked on felony charges of auto theft, burglary and possession of stolen property.
The arrest took place as the sergeant was on patrol near West Clarkson and South Temperance avenues when he spotted a car parked at a vacant home and interrupted a burglary. Orozco ran away but was arrested hiding in a vineyard after a search by a dog and the sheriff's helicopter.
Earlier in April, a photo of Orozco breaking into a home in the 4500 block of East Mountain View Avenue was distributed by deputies.
Comments