She was playing the slots while her 5-year-old walked hotel floors, police say

A Hanford woman was arrested on child endangerment charges by Kings County Sheriff's deputies after her 5-year-old daughter was found wandering hotel floors while she played slot machines at the Tachi Palace casino, police say.
Karla Medina, 41, was booked into the Kings County Jail.
A sheriff's spokesman said deputies were called to the casino by security about 7:30 p.m. after the girl was found alone in the hotel. About 8 p.m., Medina contacted security. she reportedly left the girl in a hotel room for several hours as she was in the casino.
The girl was turned over to child protective services.
Comments