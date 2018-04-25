Man arrested on child endangerment charges after multi-car crash in northwest Fresno

A driver was arrested on child endangerment charges Wednesday afternoon after a multiple-vehicle collision at Herndon and Milburn avenues in northeast Fresno, police reported.
The suspect was identified as John Paul Miller, 25.
The crash, which damaged five vehicles, took place about 1:15 p.m. just south of Herndon. Lt. Joe Gomez said the driver of a pickup, towing what appeared to be a trailer of roofing tar, told officers that he was being chased as he was driving north of Herndon on Milburn. He apparently ran a stoplight as he sped across Herndon and a collision involving four other vehicles followed. The tar trailer broke free from the pickup during the crash and hot asphalt spilled onto Milburn Avenue.
A few minutes later, Gomez said officers learned that the man had a juvenile in the pickup and the driver was taken into custody on the child endangerment charges.
A man who said he witnessed the initial incident said Miller was involved in a disturbance with another man and got out of the pickup and kicked the other man’s car before he sped across the intersection. Police said Miller also attacked an elderly man inside the car by kicking and punching him.
Reporter Carmen George contributed to this story.
