Police investigate weapon report at northeast Fresno elementary school

Fresno police were sent to Vinland Elemantary school in northeast Fresno Wednesday morning to investigate a report of a student with a possible weapon.
It was the second time in a week that officers went to the school in the 4600 block of North Maple Avenue in response to such an incident. Thursday, officers recovered a replica firearm from a student at the school.
Police Lt. Mark Hudson confirmed the report and said officers were en route.
Fresno Unified School District spokeswoman Jessica Baird said, "we don't have anything confirmed."
She added that the district asks students, "If you see something, say something."
Comments