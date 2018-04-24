Modesto man accused of plotting SF terrorist attack wants to change not guilty plea

A Modesto man accused of plotting a terrorist attack in San Francisco plans to change his not guilty plea, according to federal court records.

A federal grand jury in January indicted Everitt Aaron Jameson, a former Enochs High School student, on a charge of attempting to provide material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization and distributing information related to destructive devices.

Jameson in January pleaded not guilty to the charges. If convicted, Jameson would face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for each felony charge.

Authorities say Jameson tried to plot an attack with undercover FBI employees and sources posing as facilitators for ISIS (the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, also known as ISIL). The alleged plot was to carry out an attack at popular tourist spot Pier 39 in San Francisco on Christmas Day.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The prosecution and the defense were supposed to discuss scheduling a trial on Monday, but that hearing was canceled April 17. Now, a change of plea hearing has been scheduled on June 4, according to court records.

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday were not releasing any details about any potential resolution in this case or confirming whether a proposed plea deal with Jameson has been finalized.

"Usually, we do not have any new information until the day of the change of plea hearing," said Lauren Horwood, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's office in Sacramento. "Sometimes a plea agreement is filed in advance, but usually it is filed at the hearing."

Jameson has remained in custody since Dec. 28, when U.S. Magistrate Judge Erica P. Grosjean determined the risk of danger to the public would be too high if the defendant was released pending trial.

Charles Lee from the Office of Federal Defender argued on behalf of his client, Jameson, at that December detention hearing. Lee told the judge that the allegations against Jameson are merely what he allegedly said, and the defendant has no history of violence.





"What we have here are simple Facebook posts. We have phone calls. We have meetings," Lee argued, according to a court transcript. "And nowhere in the complaint does it allege any creating explosives, acquiring of weapons, any substantial concrete action taken in furtherance of this alleged one."





U.S. Assistant Attorney Christopher Baker told the judge in December that the allegations are supported by more than just words, including sending images of Pier 39 and finding a Modesto storage facility he intended to use in support of this attack, according to the court transcript.

Baker argued that Jameson offered his military training with the M-16 and AK-47 assault weapons, at least $400 a month in support of "The Cause" and a deadly plan to use explosives and gunfire to kill people on Christmas Day in San Francisco.