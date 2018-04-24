Officers seize 68th gun in southwest Fresno in 2018

A gang member armed with a firearm was taken into custody Monday night near Community Regional Medical Center in southwest Fresno, police reported.
The incident took place about 6 p.m. as Joshua Godinez, 19, was pulled over for a traffic violation about a block from the hospital, said Sgt. Alfonso Castillo. Godinez told officers that he was armed with a weapon that he had bought on the streets. He was booked into Fresno County Jail on weapons charges.
Castillo said officers in southwest Fresno have taken 68 guns off the street this year.
Anyone with information about illegal weapons is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.
