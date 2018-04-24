Joshua Godinez
Officers seize 68th gun in southwest Fresno in 2018

By Jim Guy

April 24, 2018 10:38 AM

A gang member armed with a firearm was taken into custody Monday night near Community Regional Medical Center in southwest Fresno, police reported.

The incident took place about 6 p.m. as Joshua Godinez, 19, was pulled over for a traffic violation about a block from the hospital, said Sgt. Alfonso Castillo. Godinez told officers that he was armed with a weapon that he had bought on the streets. He was booked into Fresno County Jail on weapons charges.

Castillo said officers in southwest Fresno have taken 68 guns off the street this year.

Anyone with information about illegal weapons is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.

