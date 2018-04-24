Tulare dealer rebuked: No test drives for drunken drivers after 100 mph traffic stop

A Visalia man was arrested on charges of drunken driving after he took a pickup on a 100 m.p.h. test drive Monday, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Excel Motors, the dealership where Ramirez started the test drive, was also rebuked by the CHP for allowing Alonso Ramirez Cardenas, 38, behind the wheel.
Cardenas was booked into the Tulare County Jail after he was pulled over by officers on Highway 63 near avenue 392 in the Cutler area.
The CHP said an officer witnessed the full-size Chevy pickup speeding down 63, pulled it over and administered a field sobriety test for Cardenas, who did not have a valid driver's license and blew a blood alcohol level of .112.
The dealership was called to pick up their truck.
