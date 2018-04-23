She went to get her nails done. She left Fresno salon injured by alleged armed robber

A trip to a Fresno salon left a 68-year-old woman injured after an alleged armed robber broke in and stole her purse during a nail appointment.
The woman, who was not identified, was cut on the leg from broken glass after the unknown suspect allegedly shattered a back sliding glass door at La Vogue Beauty Shoppe on the 1400 block of West Shaw Avenue, said Lt. Joe Gomez with the Fresno Police Department.
The suspect is believed to have shot off a round inside the shop after he entered around 3:36 p.m. Some witnesses thought he shot at the door to gain entry, Gomez said, but evidence showed it appeared he broke it open by hitting it with his gun.
The injured woman needed stitches but was in stable condition at an area hospital.
There were other customers and beauticians in the shop at the time of the robbery, but no one else was injured, Gomez said.
"This is a very unusual crime at this time of day, along this strip," Gomez said.
Police are looking for the suspect, who was described as thin, approximately 6 feet tall, and wearing a black mask over his face, black hoodie sweater and dark pants.
The man fled after snatching the victim's purse, which contained $30 in cash and cards containing her identity. He fled through a back alley in an unknown direction, Gomez said. No getaway vehicles were seen.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867, where tips can be made anonymously and may be eligible for a cash reward.
