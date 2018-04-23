Daniel Gonzalez, Ruben Hernandez, Silvia Ochoa, and Joseph Sanchez were booked on multiple charges after police reported finding 11 pounds of methamphetamine in an SUV in southeast Fresno.
Crime

They were carrying 11 pounds of meth with five kids in the car, police say

By Jim Guy

April 23, 2018 01:31 PM

Four people are in custody after Fresno police seized 11 pounds of methamphetamine in an SUV carrying five children during a traffic stop at a fast food restaurant in Fresno.

Sgt. Adrian Alvarez Sr. said the traffic stop took place Saturday after officers learned of a drug transaction in the parking lot of an In-N-Out burger near Jensen Avenue and Highway 99.

Arrested were Daniel Gonzalez, 29, of Downey; Silvia Ochoa, 39, of Ridgecrest; Joseph Sanchez, 31, of Los Angeles; and Ruben Hernandez, 19, of Los Angeles.

Alvarez said officers recovered the methamphetamine in a large duffel bag.

The five children of Gonzalez and Ochoa ranged from 6 months old to 14 years old. They were placed in the care of Fresno County Social Services.

