Lemoore man accused of shooting woman after she fought his wife

A Lemoore man was arrested Sunday after Kings County deputies reported that he shot a woman in the leg after the victim fought with his wife.
He was identified as Patrick Jeff, 33. A sheriff's spokesman reported that deputies went to the 16700 block of Tachi Court, where the victim said she scuffled with Patrick Jeff's wife, Lindsey Jeff. A short time later, she said Patrick Jeff pushed her to the ground and shot her in the leg before he fled with his wife.
Deputies went to the 16400 block fo Saltgrass Court, where they arrested Patrick Jeff on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.
