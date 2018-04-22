Man in Lemoore had two knives and tried to fight officers

One man was arrested in Lemoore after he was found walking on a street with two knives and attempting to fight officers on Sunday morning.
At around 6:10 a.m. Lemoore police received a call of a man walking on the 500 block of East Hanford-Armona Road while carrying two knives and yelling about children.
Officers found Bradley Williams, 49, near 1200 North Lemoore Avenue. He was shirtless and carrying two large knives. Officers tried to talk to Williams, but he wouldn’t cooperate and began violently swinging the knives.
A police dog arrived and Williams dropped the knives but then started to fight officers before he was subdued.
Williams was booked into the Kings County Jail on charges of threatening a police officer with violence and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Officers and Williams suffered minor injuries from the fight.
