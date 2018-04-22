Do you recognize this woman? Police say she stole from a gas station

Hanford police are asking for the public's help locating a woman they say stole from a gas station on Saturday.
Officer Chad Medeiros said officers were dispatched to a gas station on the northeast side of Hanford after a store theft occurred.
Stills from the store's video surveillance were shared on the Hanford Police Officers' Association Facebook page on Sunday. They show a woman pushing a baby stroller with a child into and around the store.
Madeiros said the woman is a suspect in the theft, and police are asking anyone with information on the woman's identity to message the Hanford Police Officers' Association on Facebook.
