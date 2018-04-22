Visalia police check bars, make DUI arrests on Saturday

The Visalia Police Department conducted DUI saturation patrols and bar compliance checks in the city Saturday night, making 40 stops during the hours of 7 p.m. and 1 a.m., netting two DUI arrests and one drug arrest, according to public information officer Sgt. Damon Maurice.
Three drivers were cited for having an unlicensed vehicle or suspended/revoked license, and 23 citations were issued, Maurice said.
In addition, two warrant arrests were made: one for DUI and another for drug and theft.
Five bars in the city were also checked for violations, including obvious intoxication, public intoxication and serving alcohol to minors. No arrests were made and no citations were issued, according to Maurice.
Visalia police encourage drivers to download the Designated Driver VIP app, which finds nearby bars and restaurants that offer incentives for sober drivers, like free non-alcoholic drinks. The app also has a feature to call a an Uber or Lyft, Maurice said.
