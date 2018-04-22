Woman arrested after leaving gun 'in plain view,' say police

A woman was arrested Friday in southeast Fresno after a police officer allegedly saw a gun in her purse during a traffic stop, according to Sgt. Adrian Alvarez.
Ebony Esparza, 23, was a passenger in a 2005 BMW driven by Omar Huerta, 39, when they were pulled over near Cedar and Tulare avenues at 12:40 a.m.
The officer realized Huerta was a convicted felon who had just been arrested for possessing a gun one month prior, Alvarez said. After getting consent to search the car, the officer saw a gun in plain view in Esparza's open purse, according to Alvarez.
Both Huerta and Esparza were detained and questioned separately, where both allegedly denied knowing the gun was in the purse.
The owner of the gun was contacted, and told the officer the weapon should have not been with Esparza, Alvarez said.
Esparza was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of possessing of a concealed loaded firearm.
Alvarez said this incident marks the 28th gun taken off the streets by the Southeast Special Response team since Jan. 8.
The southeast policing district has reportedly experienced a crime reduction of 9.7 percent, with homicide down 71.4 percent, robbery down 7.7 percent and auto theft down 30 percent, according to Alvarez. Citywide crime is also down 18.3 percent.
