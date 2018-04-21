Early morning gunbattle strikes bakery, gas station in central Fresno, police say

An early morning gunbattle in central Fresno damaged storefronts of several local businesses and at least one vehicle, police say.
Fresno police received several calls and ShotSpotter alerts to 3793 N. Hughes Ave., a Fastrip Food Store, around 3:40 a.m. When police arrived, Lt. Joe Gomez said, all involved parties were gone.
Officers found multiple expended cartridge cases at the store and in the roadway of Hughes and Dakota avenues.
The store was struck several times, Gomez said, and Saavedra's Bakery, located at 3767 N. Hughes Ave., was struck once. A truck in the parking lot was also struck once.
Officers canvassed the area and could not find any injured victims, Gomez said. But witnesses said there seemed to be an argument between two men at the location that ended in gunfire.
Vehicles and suspects that were allegedly involved in the altercation could not be located, Gomez said.
