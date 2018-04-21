A loaded gun flew out of his car window. Police say he threw it out during a pursuit

A Fresno man was arrested Friday night after a loaded gun flew out of his car as a police helicopter chased him in southeast Fresno.
Fresno police Sgt. Stacie Szatmari said in a news release Saturday that Pedro Parra, 24, drove recklessly for about 21 minutes and ran through several red lights and stop signs before he was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and having a gun.
Parra apparently threw the loaded .22-caliber handgun, which was not his, out of the car window before he came to a stop at Orange and Butler avenues. That's when officers took him into custody. Parra was found to be under the influence of alcohol and on probation for prior DUIs.
The police officers recovered the gun, Szatmari said. And Parra was charged in Fresno County Jail with DUI along with the weapons charges and for driving recklessly.
