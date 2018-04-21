Pedro Parra, 24, was arrested April 20 for allegedly driving recklessly through Fresno streets. He was accused of drunken driving and of throwing a gun out of his car window.
Pedro Parra, 24, was arrested April 20 for allegedly driving recklessly through Fresno streets. He was accused of drunken driving and of throwing a gun out of his car window. Fresno Police Department
Pedro Parra, 24, was arrested April 20 for allegedly driving recklessly through Fresno streets. He was accused of drunken driving and of throwing a gun out of his car window. Fresno Police Department

A loaded gun flew out of his car window. Police say he threw it out during a pursuit

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

April 21, 2018 09:54 AM

A Fresno man was arrested Friday night after a loaded gun flew out of his car as a police helicopter chased him in southeast Fresno.

Fresno police Sgt. Stacie Szatmari said in a news release Saturday that Pedro Parra, 24, drove recklessly for about 21 minutes and ran through several red lights and stop signs before he was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and having a gun.

Parra apparently threw the loaded .22-caliber handgun, which was not his, out of the car window before he came to a stop at Orange and Butler avenues. That's when officers took him into custody. Parra was found to be under the influence of alcohol and on probation for prior DUIs.

The police officers recovered the gun, Szatmari said. And Parra was charged in Fresno County Jail with DUI along with the weapons charges and for driving recklessly.

