Former Clovis East teacher accused of sexual misconduct with child

A former Clovis East High teacher has been charged with molesting a child under 18 years old, Clovis police say.
Damon Eric Wright, 48, turned himself into Fresno County Jail following a warrant for his arrest on April 13. He posted bail the same day, according to a news release from Clovis police.
Clovis police received a call from the school in February regarding allegations of sexual misconduct by a teacher.
The police report was forwarded to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.
If this incident is considered a first-time offense and absent of aggravating circumstances, Wright could face up to one year in county jail and up to a $5,000 fine.
Police said Clovis Unified has been cooperative throughout the investigation.
Comments