Damon Eric Wright, a former Clovis East High teacher, has been out on bond after he was charged with molesting a child under 18 years old. The 48-year-old turned himself into Fresno County Jail following a warrant for his arrest on April 13. He bonded out the same day.
Crime

Former Clovis East teacher accused of sexual misconduct with child

By Bryant-Jon Anteola

bjanteola@fresnobee.com

The Fresno Bee

April 20, 2018 10:43 PM

A former Clovis East High teacher has been charged with molesting a child under 18 years old, Clovis police say.

Damon Eric Wright, 48, turned himself into Fresno County Jail following a warrant for his arrest on April 13. He posted bail the same day, according to a news release from Clovis police.

Clovis police received a call from the school in February regarding allegations of sexual misconduct by a teacher.

The police report was forwarded to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

If this incident is considered a first-time offense and absent of aggravating circumstances, Wright could face up to one year in county jail and up to a $5,000 fine.

Police said Clovis Unified has been cooperative throughout the investigation.

