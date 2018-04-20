He was driving the wrong way and may have assaulted a woman before causing a crash

A man is in custody Friday evening after Fresno police say he may have assaulted a woman before driving the wrong way on a one-way street, causing a multiple car crash.
Police are investigating the possible assault and whether the man could have been under the influence, Lt. Michael Landon said.
Officers responded to a call north of the intersection of McKinley and Maroa avenues around 6 p.m., when a man in his 20s got into a car and sped off.
He allegedly sped south on Maroa avenue, which is a one way street that runs north.
Officers did not chase the man, Landon said, and he crossed McKinley Avenue, hitting a vehicle, which spun out. He allegedly hit another vehicle head on, which smashed into a third vehicle.
Landon said the man was trapped inside and the Fresno Fire Department had to extract him. He was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for precaution.
