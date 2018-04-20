Madera County Farm Bureau head may face felony DUI charges for collision

Madera County District Attorney David Linn said Friday that Jay Mahil, the president of the Madera County Farm bureau, is likely to face felony DUI charges in connection with an injury collision on April 11.
Linn said there will be an arraignment in the case the week of April 23.
According to the Madera County Sheriff's Office, Omar Valencia was injured in the early morning April 11 in a collision on Avenue 12 near Road 24 1/2. News reports said Valencia's Jeep was struck by a Land Rover driven by Mahil and Valencia sustained major injuries. The California Highway Patrol was in charge of the investigation, but a CHP spokesman was unavailable Friday.
Linn said his office awaiting information about Linn's blood-alcohol level at the time of the crash.
Mahil runs Creekside Farming in Madera. The firm grows almonds, pistachios and wine grapes. In addition, Mahil, a graduate of Fresno State University, is on the university's board of directors. He is also on the Madera Community Hospital board.
Christina Beckstead, a spokeswoman for the farm bureau, said the organization was "very saddened" to hear the news about the incident.
"The board will be taking (the matter) into consideration," she added.
Mahil is represented by Fresno attorney Dan Bacon, who also expressed sadness over the incident.
"I've known Jay for many years," he said. "He a terrific guy and a good family man.
"It's premature to comment on a situation I know very little about. We are here to defend him to the best of our ability."
