17 pounds of marijuana, cash seized in Fresno drug sweep

Fresno police reported seizing about 17 pounds of marijuana and a large amount of cash during an operation involving SWAT team members and an armored vehicle on Thursday.
Officers arrested Matthew Vallez, 34, in the 700 block of West Palo Alto Avenue, near Palm and Sierra avenues, during the operation, said Lt. Mark Hudson.
Vallez was also selling narcotics from Colimas Fade Shop, a business he owns in the 3300 block of North Cedar Avenue, according to Hudson.
Other addresses where search warrants were served included Bubbas Wonderland, in the 400 block of West Shields Avenue and a residence in the 2500 block of East Andrews Avenue.
