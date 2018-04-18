More than 100 people arrested in Selma after spike in violent crime hits city

More than 100 people were arrested in Selma over a four-week period as a result of Selma Police Department's "Operation Blue Shield."
The operation was initiated after police recorded a 36 percent spike in violent crime in the first few weeks of March, according to a news release. The crime increase included a homicide, gun violence incidents, an attempted kidnapping and commercial robberies.
Alongside Selma police, more than 20 resident volunteers and about 50 officers from Kingsburg, Reedley, Fowler, Orange Cove, Sanger and Fresno County law enforcement agencies helped conduct parole and probation compliance checks, served active warrants and engaged in other proactive tactics, according to a news release.
As a result, the crime rate during the four-week period decreased by 17 percent and violent crimes dropped by 66 percent.
Those arrested were charged with a number of crimes, including assault with a deadly weapon; home invasion robbery; auto theft; possession of illegal firearms; domestic violence; and multiple narcotics violations. Weapons were also seized.
