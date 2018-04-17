She tried to run a gas station employee over after an argument, police say

A woman was arrested a week after she allegedly attempted to run over a gas station employee in southeast Fresno.
On April 10, the suspect was identified as Lamreanna Carendoshua by Fresno police. Officers say she got into an argument with an employee at a gas station on 4897 E. Kings Canyon Road.
The suspect then got into her car and attempted to run the employee over, according to a department news release. She fled the scene after the car's side view mirror allegedly hit the employee.
Detectives from the Multi Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium Metro Tactical Team arrested Carendoshua on Tuesday. She was wanted for alleged felony assault.
Police say the suspect had been out on bail for a prior robbery when the assault occurred. She was booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of felony assault and committing a felony while out on bail.
Jessica Johnson: 559-441-6051, @iamjesslj
