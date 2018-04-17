Driver booked on DUI charges in head-on Fresno crash

A man involved in a head-on collision Monday morning in central Fresno was booked on felony charges of driving under the influence of drugs, Fresno police reported.
He was identified as Rafael Ortiz, 34.
The crash took place shortly before 8 a.m. as Ortiz was eastbound on East Olive Avenue near North Bond Street. Police reported that Ortiz swerved into oncoming traffic, clipped a pickup truck and then slammed into the front of a white SUV. Ortiz, driving a black Chevy SUV, also collided with a second pickup.
Ortiz, a passenger in his car and the driver of the white SUV were taken to the hospital.
