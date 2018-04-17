Police scramble to Fresno elementary school, detain student with replica gun

Police detained a 10-year-old student at Vinland Elementary School in northeast Fresno on Tuesday morning after he was found with a replica gun.
The incident was reported shortly before 9 a.m. at the school on Maple Avenue near Rialto Avenue. Fresno Unified spokeswoman Jessica Baird said police and school officials responded after learning the student had the replica from someone connected to the school whom officials did not want to identify.
Fresno police Lt. Mark Hudson said police probably would leave any disciplinary action to school officials. Bard said officials were evaluating the situation.
Comments