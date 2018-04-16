Former CHP officer jumped, robbed on bicycle ride

Fresno Sheriff's deputies are searching for three men who beat and robbed a former California Highway Patrol officer Sunday while he was riding his bicycle on Friant Road near Lost Lake.
The victim sustained a broken arm and other injuries in the attack, according to sheriff's spokesman Tony Botti.
The attack took place Sunday morning as the victim was riding on Friant near Lost Lake Park, a popular route for Fresno cyclists. Botti said the victim was approaching a small blue or sliver SUV with the hood up. As he passed the vehicle, he was struck with something and doesn't remember anything until he woke up in an ambulance.
His wallet, including identification as a former officer, were taken, along with his bicycle.
Botti said deputies are checking video cameras in the area to determine if there are images of the suspects' SUV.
This story will be updated.
