She was lying on the ground during a house party when a car ran her over, CHP says

A 22-year-old woman from Dos Palos suffered major injuries over the weekend after she was run over by a car west of Firebaugh during a house party, California Highway Patrol reported.
Irene Land “for some reason” was lying on the ground at a home in the area of Jerrold and Nees avenues in Fresno County at about 1 a.m. on Sunday, Officer Shannon Stiers said. While backing out of a gravel area, the driver of a Hyundai Accent, Austin Gonzalez, 22, of Dos Palos, ran her over, according to CHP.
Land was taken by friends to Doctor's Hospital in Modesto and had broken ribs, a broken clavicle, scratches, and bruises on her back, according to Stiers.
There was a party going on at the time, Stiers said, and “ a bunch of people were there.”
The incident wasn’t reported until around 6:30 p.m. Sunday when Land returned home from the hospital, Stiers said. The investigation is ongoing.
