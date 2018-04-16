Crime

Hit-and-run driver sought after pedestrian stuck in southeast Fresno

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

April 16, 2018 06:23 AM

The California Highway Patrol is looking for a 1990s-era Mercedes after a pedestrian was struck and left with major injuries late Sunday night in southeast Fresno.

The female victim was walking on Willow Avenue just south of Belmont Avenue about 11:15 p.m. when she was hit by the car. The driver, reportedly at the wheel of a 1990s-era Mercedes, fled north on Willow, said spokeswoman Shasta Tollefson.

The E-Class Mercedes is believed to have a broken windshield and headlight. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the CHP at 559-705-2200.

