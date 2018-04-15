A body was found on a southwest Fresno road. Homicide detectives are investigating

Homicide detectives are investigating the body of a man found on a southwest Fresno road.
Just after 8 p.m. Sunday, Fresno police received a call from the California Highway Patrol, which was responding were to reports of a person down in the roadway at North avenue and Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, according to police Lt. Jennifer Horsford.
Homicide detectives are trying to piece together what occurred.
The body was found in the same neighborhood where a shooting took place last week. Horsford said the two incidents are unrelated.
