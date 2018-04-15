She was driving, cops say. Then her boyfriend began stabbing her

A man was arrested Saturday in Lemoore after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend while she was driving, according to Lemoore police.
Francisco Javier Gutierrez, 32, was allegedly under the influence of drugs when he began stabbing the woman with a knife as they drove near East Bush Street and Madrid Drive around 3 p.m. Saturday.
The woman stopped the car and called 911, police said, and Gutierrez got out and left.
Officers searched for Gutierrez with a police dog and located him. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, spousal abuse, being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine, police said.
Gutierrez was booked into Kings County Jail and his bail was set at $535,000.
The woman was treated on the scene for lacerations and puncture marks to her body, police said.
