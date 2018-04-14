If you've gotten this kind of call lately, you were likely the target of a scam

If you've gotten a call from a "Lt. Ron Hayes with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office" lately, you may have been the target of a scam, according to sheriff's spokesman Tony Botti.
Botti said the scam alert was recently brought to the attention of the sheriff's office and in a Saturday news release, he described how the deceiving phone call goes down:
"The caller claims to have a business matter that needs to be taken care and directs the person to call them back at 559-500-1980. Once the number is dialed, the caller reaches a generic recording that directs them to press zero so they can speak with a representative. Once this is done, they are prompted to leave a message with their personal information for a call back."
Botti said that while the department does have a Lt. Ron Hayes, who oversees the office's civil unit, he is not the one making the calls.
Botti also added that the phone number is not associated with the sheriff's office and asked those who get such a call to not call back and to not leave personal information.
If anyone gets a scam call, they are encouraged to report it to police. The sheriff's office also allows the public to report the scam calls by clicking on "report a crime" and selecting "harassing phone call" via their website.
