Man prohibited from possessing a firearm arrested for having an unloaded rifle

A gang member was arrested Saturday morning after a rifle was found inside of his vehicle, Fresno police Sgt. Antonio Rivera said .
About 12:10 a.m., an officer was patrolling at Elm and Reverend Chester Riggins avenues when he made a traffic stop on an Lexus sedan for equipment violations.
The car's driver, Kenneth Batchler, 33, had a suspended license, as well as an unloaded rifle inside his trunk. Rivera said Batchler also had prior felony convictions that prohibited him from possessing any firearms.
He was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, Rivera said.
Comments