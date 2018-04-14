An unloaded rifle was found in the trunk of 33-year-old Kenneth Batchler's vehicle on Saturday, April 14, 2018. He was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, Fresno police Sgt. Antonio Rivera said in a news release.
Crime

Man prohibited from possessing a firearm arrested for having an unloaded rifle

By Chueyee Yang

April 14, 2018 01:47 PM

A gang member was arrested Saturday morning after a rifle was found inside of his vehicle, Fresno police Sgt. Antonio Rivera said .

About 12:10 a.m., an officer was patrolling at Elm and Reverend Chester Riggins avenues when he made a traffic stop on an Lexus sedan for equipment violations.

Kenneth Batchler, 33, was arrested on Saturday, April 14, 2018 after an officer found an unloaded rifle inside of his vehicle, Fresno police Sgt. Antonio Rivera said in a news release.
The car's driver, Kenneth Batchler, 33, had a suspended license, as well as an unloaded rifle inside his trunk. Rivera said Batchler also had prior felony convictions that prohibited him from possessing any firearms.

He was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, Rivera said.

