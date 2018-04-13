Two bitten by K-9 when deputies respond to triple-stabbing in Laton

Three people were stabbed in a family disturbance in Laton on Friday afternoon and two people were bitten when deputies responded with a K-9 unit.
Fresno County sheriff's deputies responded to the disturbance around 2:30 p.m. in the 20000 block of South Bliss Avenue, according to Tony Botti, a spokesman for the sheriff's office.
Three people had been stabbed at the home. Two of them were bitten by the dog during an altercation with deputies.
This story will be updated.
