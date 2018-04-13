A parent assaulted a Madera principal, then led officers on a chase, police say

A Madera Unified School District employee suffered minor injuries in an incident that led to a short police chase and the arrest of a student's parent.
The altercation happened during school hours Thursday at Cesar Chavez Elementary School when the parent, identified by police as Gregory Smith, was escorting his child across campus. The school's principal was trying to bring Smith and the student to the school's office to talk when he was assaulted, according to the Madera Police Department.
Smith left, and school staff called police.
He was contacted by officers a short time later and was arrested, but not before short car chase.
Smith's wife and five children were in the car at the time, police said.
He was booked into the Madera County Jail on several charges, including battery and resisting arrest. At least one of the charges is a felony.
His wife was also arrested and the children were turned over to Madera Child Protective Services, police said.
The district issued a statement on the incident, assuring parents that no children were injured and that counseling services and extra support have been deployed to the school for them, the school's staff and students.
"Additionally, law enforcement is fully engaged with the district to ensure staff and student safety," the statement said.
