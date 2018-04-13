A man who police say was carjacked by his companions early Friday, April 13, 2018 was treated by emergency workers at Peralta and Thesta avenues in central Fresno.
A man who police say was carjacked by his companions early Friday, April 13, 2018 was treated by emergency workers at Peralta and Thesta avenues in central Fresno.
Crime

Friday the 13th starts with a carjacking for hard-partying Fresno man

By Jim Guy

April 13, 2018 07:46 AM

Friday the 13th started out unlucky for a Fresno man who was carjacked at gunpoint and beaten by his companions in central Fresno, police say.

About 6:30 a.m., officers sped to a report of the crime at Thesta and Peralta avenues, where the victim reported his Honda Accord had been taken by armed suspects.

But police at the scene said it appeared the victim was robbed by the people with whom he had been partying after he told his friends the party was over.

No, it's not, they reportedly told him.

One of his three companions pulled a gun, struck him and ordered him out of the car. The man called police for help.

The victim, who appeared to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol, was treated at the scene by emergency workers.

