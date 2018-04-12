Police: He didn't want to pay, so he shot up mechanic's car

Police are searching for a Fresno man who reportedly shot at a mechanic's car, containing the victim's two children, during a dispute over a car repair bill.
The shooter was identified as Bernardo Barajas.
Lt. David Madrigal said the shooting occurred after a man who repaired a car went to a home where Barajas was staying to collect the money he was owed for working on a vehicle.
A disturbance erupted and Barajas retrieved a handgun from the house and shot at the car, containing the 4- and 9-year-old children. No one in the car was hit by the bullets.
Anyone with information about Barajas' location is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
