Police: He didn't want to pay, so he shot up mechanic's car

By Jim Guy

April 12, 2018 01:12 PM

Police are searching for a Fresno man who reportedly shot at a mechanic's car, containing the victim's two children, during a dispute over a car repair bill.

The shooter was identified as Bernardo Barajas.

Lt. David Madrigal said the shooting occurred after a man who repaired a car went to a home where Barajas was staying to collect the money he was owed for working on a vehicle.

A disturbance erupted and Barajas retrieved a handgun from the house and shot at the car, containing the 4- and 9-year-old children. No one in the car was hit by the bullets.

Anyone with information about Barajas' location is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

