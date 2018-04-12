He threw a gun from speeding car, but a neighbor turned it in

A neighbor who found a Smith & Wesson 9 mm pistol in his yard turned the weapon into Fresno police Wednesday afternoon, Sgt. Adrian Alvarez reported.
It turned out the gun was thrown from a car pursued by officers in southwest Fresno.
Two men, identified as Gabriel Oropeza and John Herrera, were arrested in the incident, which began when officers were investigting the robbery of two street venders in the area. Alvarez said officers were searching for a gray Toyota Camry when they encountered a car driven by Herrera on Tulare Avenue and Eleventh Street and attempted to pull it over. The car, reportedly driven by Herrera, sped away before eventually stopping at McKenzie Avenue and Eighth Street. Retracing the fleeing car's path, officers recovered the gun from a man who called officers and said that he had found the gun near Illinois Avenue and Seventh Street.
Alvarez said Oropez admitted throwing the gun out the window of the car and Herrera said he tried to flee because he thought that he was sought on a warrant.
Both men were booked into Fresno County Jail. Police did not say if the two were connected to the street vendor robberies.
