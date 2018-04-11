Estranged husband and wife identified in possible murder-suicide in Kerman

Two killed in a possible murder-suicide in Kerman on Monday have been identified as Victor Robles and Karla Rodriguez Manzano, both 32-year-old residents of Kerman.
They were an estranged husband and wife, said Tony Botti, spokesman for the Fresno County Sheriff's Office. No other details were available Wednesday morning.
Kerman police responded to a call shortly after 11:30 a.m. that a man was stabbing himself in a yard on the 800 block of South Third Street, Botti said on Monday.
As police were responding, the man went inside a nearby house, Botti said. Officers entered the house and found a dead woman and a man who had sustained significant injuries. The man died en route to the hospital.
Homicide detectives with the sheriff's office are investigating the deaths. Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call detective George Razo at 559-600-8206 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867. Tips can be made to Crime Stoppers anonymously and may be eligible for a cash reward.
