LA gang member arrested on human trafficking charges in Fresno

A Los Angeles gang member was arrested Sunday night on charges of human trafficking involving a minor after he was pulled over on a traffic stop in central Fresno, police reported.
Gerrey Brown, 34, was stopped for not having a front license plate near Parkway Drive and Olive Avenue, a police spokesman said. Brown had a suspended license, and officers interviewed his passenger, a 16-year-old girl. She told police that Brown was directing her to work as a prostitute in cities around the state.
Brown, a reputed Rolling 20s Crip, has an extensive criminal history that includes gun and robbery arrests, and he was booked into Fresno County Jail.
