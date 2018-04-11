Fresno police reported that Gerrey Brown, 34, arrested on human trafficking charges, has an extensive criminal history.
Crime

LA gang member arrested on human trafficking charges in Fresno

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

April 11, 2018 08:03 AM

A Los Angeles gang member was arrested Sunday night on charges of human trafficking involving a minor after he was pulled over on a traffic stop in central Fresno, police reported.

Gerrey Brown, 34, was stopped for not having a front license plate near Parkway Drive and Olive Avenue, a police spokesman said. Brown had a suspended license, and officers interviewed his passenger, a 16-year-old girl. She told police that Brown was directing her to work as a prostitute in cities around the state.

Brown, a reputed Rolling 20s Crip, has an extensive criminal history that includes gun and robbery arrests, and he was booked into Fresno County Jail.

