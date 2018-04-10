Two arrested for alleged illegal grow operation, possession of assault weapon

Two people were arrested Tuesday for allegedly growing marijuana illegally inside a Visalia home.
Santos Lupian-Radillo, 22, and Destiny Lopez, 21, were arrested around 9:30 a.m. after Visalia police and code enforcement officers served a search warrant on the 2000 block of E. Andrea Court.
The occupants of the home had bypassed the electrical panel and were stealing electricity in order to run equipment needed for an indoor marijuana grow operation, police said.
Police found 118 marijuana plants in various stages of maturity growing in three rooms, a loaded Glock 17 semi-automatic handgun, an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, a high-capacity magazine for the handgun, scales and indications of sales.
Lupian-Radillo and Lopez were booked into the Tulare County pre-trial facility on charges of possessing an assault weapon, possessing an assault weapon during the commission of a crime, cultivating more than six marijuana plants, destruction of evidence, possessing a large-capacity magazine, and utility theft. Lupian-Radillo was also booked for committing a crime while out on bail.
