Tulare deputies need help identifying homicide victim

Tulare County sheriff's officials are asking for the public’s help identifying a homicide victim.
The body of the 40-year-old man, who had several aliases, was found April 2 in an Allensworth orchard. The man was located in the area of Road 84 and Avenue 24. His family has not yet been notified because his real name is unknown.
Some of the aliases he’s gone by are: Trinidad Rodriguez Yepes, Trinidad Guevara, Trinidad Rodriguez and Trinidad Yepes.
The post says that investigators are working with the Mexican Consulate in an attempt to positively identify the man and/or who his family is.
Anyone who has information about the man is asked to contact Detective Daniel McBride or Sgt. Gary Marks with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes unit at 559-733-6218. You can report anonymously by calling or texting 559-725-4194 or email at tcso@tipnow.com.
Jessica Johnson: 559-441-6051, @iamjesslj
