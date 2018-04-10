This 40-year-old homicide victim was found in an Allensworth orchard on Monday, April 2. He went by several aliases, making it difficult for Tulare County officials to identify him. They are asking for the public’s help.
This 40-year-old homicide victim was found in an Allensworth orchard on Monday, April 2. He went by several aliases, making it difficult for Tulare County officials to identify him. They are asking for the public’s help. Tulare County Sheriff's Office
This 40-year-old homicide victim was found in an Allensworth orchard on Monday, April 2. He went by several aliases, making it difficult for Tulare County officials to identify him. They are asking for the public’s help. Tulare County Sheriff's Office

Crime

Tulare deputies need help identifying homicide victim

By Jessica Johnson

jjohnson@fresnobee.com

The Fresno Bee

April 10, 2018 01:07 PM

Tulare County sheriff's officials are asking for the public’s help identifying a homicide victim.

The body of the 40-year-old man, who had several aliases, was found April 2 in an Allensworth orchard. The man was located in the area of Road 84 and Avenue 24. His family has not yet been notified because his real name is unknown.

Some of the aliases he’s gone by are: Trinidad Rodriguez Yepes, Trinidad Guevara, Trinidad Rodriguez and Trinidad Yepes.

The post says that investigators are working with the Mexican Consulate in an attempt to positively identify the man and/or who his family is.

Anyone who has information about the man is asked to contact Detective Daniel McBride or Sgt. Gary Marks with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes unit at 559-733-6218. You can report anonymously by calling or texting 559-725-4194 or email at tcso@tipnow.com.

Jessica Johnson: 559-441-6051, @iamjesslj

  Comments  