They tried to rob a man out with his dog, then hid out in a backyard, police say

Two teens are in juvenile hall after allegedly trying to rob a man who was walking with his dog on Monday in northeast Visalia.
Around 5:30 p.m., police responded to reports of an attempted robbery on the 1900 block of East Harold Avenue, north of Houston Avenue and east of Ben Maddox Way, by boys ages 16 and 17. The victim said the robbers demanded his money and threatened to hurt him and his dog.
As the victim ran away, the boys threw a metal object at him, according to a police news release.
With the help of neighbors, the boys were found hiding in a nearby backyard. Police say that when they wouldn't comply with officers' orders to surrender, a police dog was used to apprehend one of the suspects. The other surrendered.
Police say one of the suspects already had a felony warrant.
